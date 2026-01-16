PETA sends letter to Butler County Sheriff’s Office in support of ‘Warden Burger’

A copy of the letter was sent from PETA to the Journal-News. It says:

Dear Sheriff Jones:

I hope this letter finds you well. I’m writing on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals—PETA entities have 10.4 million members and supporters worldwide. First, we’d like to thank you for making your “warden burger” vegan, which means that no animals suffered violence in the making, and while some inmates may not appreciate its benefits, your namesake burger offers a cholesterol-free, fiber-rich meal that supports their health, and may even improve their mood.

Criticism of the “warden burger” appears to be about having to eat it at every meal, up to 21 times in a row, not of the recipe. Any food would lose its appeal because of that! So, we would like to suggest that we collaborate with you to create a program that would incentivize inmates to exercise exemplary conduct by rewarding them with a delicious vegan feast, courtesy of PETA. The menu would consist of the latest, tastiest, hearty, animal-friendly entrée, such as vegan steak or vegan fried chicken, with sides, and a delicious vegan dessert.

Some years back, PETA’s honorary director, Pamela Anderson, served vegan meals at an Arizona correctional facility, and it was a huge hit. Other facilities, such as the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Alabama, have found that providing vegan meals is a successful part of a violence-reduction program. And beans, rice, lentils, pasta, potatoes, vegetables, nuts, and fruits contain all the essential nutrients, including ample protein and calcium that a person needs, but at a fraction of the cost of meats and cheeses.

PETA would be delighted to help justice be served—vegan style. We look forward to hearing from you.

The letter may also be read on the BCEO’s Facebook page. It was sent after Democratic Columbus-area lawmakers wrote a letter to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC) demanding increased scrutiny of jail practices, including the use of “warden burgers” as punishment for inmates.

Jones said the letter from the lawmakers was “the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

This week, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections said it investigated the complaints about overcrowding and other alleged sub-par conditions at the Butler County Jail and declared them “unfounded.”

WCPO reports and Writer Denise Callahan contributed to this article.