‘Perfect storm’ malfunctions Fairfield sewage treatment plant; Great Miami River warning lifted

The disruption was caused when there was an electrical and control glitch inside the plant that impacted the ultraviolet disinfection of the water, he said.

He said the city has a dual system, and when the first system malfunctioned due to a faulty internal electrical connection, the wires that control the back-up system overheated and severed.

“Perfect storm” is how he described the sequence of events.

He said the system is three years old and he’s been in contact with the manufacturer to make sure there are “no other issues” regarding the equipment.

He said the city worked with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Butler County General Health District to monitor the water.

He praised his staff for getting the system back online within two days.

In the advisory, people were told in order to prevent illnesses from recreational water exposure they should:

• Avoid contact with the waterbodies and areas noted above.

• Promptly wash skin with soap and water if you cannot avoid contact with water in the vicinity.

• Seek medical care and notify your practitioner of the waterbody exposure if you experience adverse health effects after contact with the waterbody.