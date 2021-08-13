‘Perfect storm’ malfunctions Fairfield sewage treatment plant; Great Miami River warning lifted

An “extremely challenging” time for the City of Fairfield has ended after the problem was corrected and water samples were tested, said Adam Sackenheim, the city’s public utilities director.
He said the malfunction in the sewage treatment plant that caused the city to issue an alert earlier this week is back online and the water has been successfully disinfected. Water samples were taken Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday the city was told the samples passed, Sackenheim said.
On Monday, the city advised people to avoid contact with the Great Miami River because of a problem at the plant. People were told not to swim, fish, wade or kayak in the river from Joyce Park to Ohio 27.
Sackenheim said the sewer plant had a treatment system disruption and elevated levels of bacteria, including E. coli, could be present in the river.
He called it “a very serious” problem.
The disruption was caused when there was an electrical and control glitch inside the plant that impacted the ultraviolet disinfection of the water, he said.
He said the city has a dual system, and when the first system malfunctioned due to a faulty internal electrical connection, the wires that control the back-up system overheated and severed.
“Perfect storm” is how he described the sequence of events.
He said the system is three years old and he’s been in contact with the manufacturer to make sure there are “no other issues” regarding the equipment.
He said the city worked with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Butler County General Health District to monitor the water.
He praised his staff for getting the system back online within two days.
In the advisory, people were told in order to prevent illnesses from recreational water exposure they should:
• Avoid contact with the waterbodies and areas noted above.
• Promptly wash skin with soap and water if you cannot avoid contact with water in the vicinity.
• Seek medical care and notify your practitioner of the waterbody exposure if you experience adverse health effects after contact with the waterbody.