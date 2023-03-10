PEP Buddy device by University of Cincinnati startup helps people breathe easier

People who suffer with shortness of breath are finding aid through a device created by a University of Cincinnati Venture Lab startup.
PEP Buddy was created by Muhammad Ahsan Zafar, MD, and Ralph J. Panos, MD. Zafar is an associate professor in pulmonary and critical care and a quality improvement expert at the UC College of Medicine. Panos is a professor emeritus in pulmonary and critical care at the UC College of Medicine and is the director of national tele-ICU program for the U.S. Veterans Affairs.
The hands-free device is used like a whistle, Zafar said. People who use it hold it in their mouth with their hands.
It also assists people with stress and anxiety in that it helps to control breathing and prolonged exhalation. For patients with chronic lung issues such as COPD, the device helps to get extra air into the lungs with each breath.
The device “gives a gentle back pressure while the user breathes out, which assists in keeping open air tubes in the lungs and preventing them from collapsing,” states a news release from UC. “The device also prolongs the exhalation phase and reduces the breathing rate, decreasing the effects of air stacking.”
UC’s Venture Lab is operated by the Office of Innovation and provides a launch pad for entrepreneurs.
PEP Buddy will be available for purchase later this month through the company’s website, pepbuddy.com, and on Amazon
