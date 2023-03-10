PEP Buddy device by University of Cincinnati startup helps people breathe easier

PEP Buddy was created by Muhammad Ahsan Zafar, MD, and Ralph J. Panos, MD. Zafar is an associate professor in pulmonary and critical care and a quality improvement expert at the UC College of Medicine. Panos is a professor emeritus in pulmonary and critical care at the UC College of Medicine and is the director of national tele-ICU program for the U.S. Veterans Affairs.

The hands-free device is used like a whistle, Zafar said. People who use it hold it in their mouth with their hands.