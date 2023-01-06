Owner closes Middletown restaurant, reopens popular Madison Twp. business

The produce stand will be named Aimee’s.

After opening the produce stand, she may add a delicatessen. Griffith said several neighboring businesses in the township and teachers in the Madison district have encouraged her to offer lunch sandwiches.

Last year, Peggy and Larry Landers closed Peggy’s that operated for nearly 10 years. They cited the difficulty hiring employees and increased prices as two reasons.

But more than those two economic indictors, Landers said, after battling breast cancer, she had a deeper appreciation of family and friends.

Peggy was diagnosed with breast cancer in July and had surgery in August. She said it appears the cancer was detected early and she’s hopeful for a full recovery.