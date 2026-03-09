Pedestrians struck by vehicle in Middletown

Breaking: Ohio sends data of its 7.9M registered voters to Trump’s DOJ

At least two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle at Carmody Boulevard and Central Avenue near the Ohio 122 bridge in Middletown.

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation had the bridge reduced to one lane a little after 2 p.m., with flaggers positioned on both sides while they were cleaning debris from the river.

Middletown Fire Department responds to the Ohio 122 bridge in Middletown to take two pedestrians struck by a vehicle to an area hospital. Ohio Department of Transportation crews had the bridge reduced to one lane, with flaggers positioned on both sides while they were cleaning debris from the river. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Two ambulances left the scene with their sirens activated. A flatbed tow truck removed a Hyundai Tucson SUV from the scene.

Staff Photographer Nick Graham contributed to this report.

