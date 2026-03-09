Pedestrians struck by vehicle in Middletown

At least two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle at Carmody Boulevard and Central Avenue near the Ohio 122 bridge in Middletown.
Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation had the bridge reduced to one lane a little after 2 p.m., with flaggers positioned on both sides while they were cleaning debris from the river.
Two ambulances left the scene with their sirens activated. A flatbed tow truck removed a Hyundai Tucson SUV from the scene.
Staff Photographer Nick Graham contributed to this report.
