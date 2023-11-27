Passengers deboard plane at CVG after wheel gets stuck off runway

HEBRON, Ky. — Passengers were asked to de-board their plane after a wheel went off the tarmac at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Sunday night.

CVG officials did not say what happened or how the wheel got off the tarmac, but several crews were on the runway Sunday night, surrounding the wheel, which appeared to be stuck in grass and mud.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane’s left, main wheel went onto the grass as the plane was pushing back from its gate around 6:25 p.m. Sunday evening.

Officials with CVG and the FAA have said to contact the airline company that owns the plane, Frontier Airlines. WCPO has reached out to Frontier for comment, but have not heard back.

CVG officials said passengers aboard the plane were de-boarded from the plane onto the runway. They did not say whether anyone was hurt.