Party host tells police that suspected gunshots were fireworks before bullet holes found in Butler County

News
By Bob Ratterman
1 hour ago

An Oxford officer on patrol in the 600 block of South College Avenue at 12:19 a.m. Aug. 28 saw 10 to 12 college-aged people walking quickly southbound on South College and then heard five gunshots from the area of Foxfire Drive and South College.

At that point, a large number of people were running from a house on Foxfire out the front door.

The officer went to the backyard of the house and had difficulty getting anyone to answer questions but was able to see into the house which seemed to hold the remnants of a party, with people fleeing out the front door.

A resident of the house introduced himself and said there having a party and someone had set off fireworks. He said a few people had a beef with each other and had left.

Other officers had come to the scene and one found a bullet entry hole through a window and into a wall in a residence on South College. An officer found three spent .22 casings in front of a vehicle in the driveway of the Foxfire Drive house.

Women living in the South College house said they had heard several shots and had found the hole in their window and called police.

The resident of the Foxfire Drive house consented to allow police to investigate and search the house for a gun, which was not located. The scene was photographed and the shell casings were collected from the driveway.

There were no descriptions of suspects or ideas about what had precipitated the shooting.

