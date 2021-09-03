Party host tells police that suspected gunshots were fireworks before bullet holes found in Butler County

Other officers had come to the scene and one found a bullet entry hole through a window and into a wall in a residence on South College. An officer found three spent .22 casings in front of a vehicle in the driveway of the Foxfire Drive house.

Women living in the South College house said they had heard several shots and had found the hole in their window and called police.

The resident of the Foxfire Drive house consented to allow police to investigate and search the house for a gun, which was not located. The scene was photographed and the shell casings were collected from the driveway.

There were no descriptions of suspects or ideas about what had precipitated the shooting.