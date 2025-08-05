Participation in Flavors of Fairfield up over last year

“We’ve seen significant excitement this year from both participants and the restaurants,’’ said Nathaniel Kaelin, the city’s economic development manager.

“The new restaurants like it because (participating) brings them an immediate audience and marketing.”

All 26 restaurants and bakeries have seen visitors through the program. Qualifying eateries are locally owned, non-American, located in Fairfield and have fewer than five locations.

The top three restaurants that had the most check-ins by the end of July were: Kyushu Sushi & Ramen, La Pinata, and Om India, Kaelin said.

“It’s a great way to showcase locally owned, global, restaurants as well as the culinary creativity that permeates throughout the city,’’ said Kathryn Rawlinson, vice president of marketing and communications at Travel Butler County.

The city and Travel Butler County partnered for the second year to offer the three-month summer program that rewards visitors for visiting different eateries.

Similar to the popular Travel Butler County Donut Trail, participants download a passport and register at flavorsoffairfield.com.

Each time a participant visits a qualifying restaurant they enter the four-digit PIN code provided by staff to check-in. Nearly 1,100 have registered for the program, Kaelin said.

Four visits qualify passholders to pick up one of two foodie totes at the service desk at Jungle Jim’s International Market, the Fairfield branch of Lane Library, or Travel Butler County.

By the end of July 117 participants were eligible for totes, Rawlinson said.

Those visiting eight or more eateries are automatically entered into a drawing for one of three, $1,000 gift cards from Jungle Jim’s.

“There are a lot (of passport holders) sitting with, seven, eight, or nine check-ins. I’m sure we’re going to see those numbers go up,’’ Rawlinson said. “Were’s still about a week away from the end.”

Participating restaurants/bakeries are:

Acapulco, 5953 Boymel Dr.

Aria Bistro & Lounge, 5353 Ohio 4

Asian Buffet, 6310 S. Gilmore Road

Bee’s Buffet, 725 Nilles Road

Caruso’s Ristorante and Bar, 6765 Ohio 4

El Camino Ice Cream and Panaderia, 5951 Boymel Dr.

Everest Kitchen, 5250 Ohio 4

Guanacos Café and Pupuseria, 500 Kolb Dr., Suite 4A

Hot ‘N Spicy Restaurant and Bar, 4623 Ohio 4

House of Bangkok, 4876 Ohio 4

Kyushu Sushi and Ramen, 6775 Ohio 4, Suite A

La Pinata, 500 Wessel Dr.

Las Cazuelitas Taqueria, 4600 Ohio 4, Suite B

Lee’s Chinese, 5106 Pleasant Ave., (U.S. 127)

Mofon Go City, 7373 Ohio 4

Namaste Curry House, 6679 Ohio 4, Suite G

Oaxaquena Mexican Restaurant, 6116 Winton Road,

Om India, 530 Wessel Dr.

Panaderia La Mexicana, 6503 Ohio 4, Suite 5423

Panaderia Yareli, 6600 Ohio 4, Suite C

Panda Garden, 6600 Ohio 4, Suite M

Pho District Cincy, 5466 Ohio 4

Plove Restaurant, 6025 Ohio 4, Suite A

Pollo Shaddai, 6130 Ohio 4

Sabor Peruano, 7245 Ohio 4

Taqueria Mercado, 6507 Ohio 4

Trinity Diner, 7255 Ohio 4, Suite D