Parks across Butler County are posting lifesaving crisis hotline numbers

We launched the original program last year with the Butler County MetroParks, modeled on a similar initiative in Clermont County. Each year, more than 1 million people visit Butler County’s 23 MetroParks. With our 24 signs placed at strategic locations like parking lots, kiosks, and trailheads, we are making sure more people than ever are aware of these lifesaving resources.

In February, the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association recognized the collaboration as a finalist for their Governor’s Award, which honors a park project that makes an outsized impact on the community. In its release, OPRA noted that “the initiative has amplified crisis support messaging countywide, promoted hope, and reduced barriers to care,” while ensuring “that every visit can connect someone in distress to life-saving resources, fostering community resilience, hope, and mental wellness.”

Crisis lines are a vital part of the MHARS Board’s strategy to save more lives – because we know they work. A recent study in the “Journal Suicide and Life-Threatening Behavior” found that 75% of participants with a history of suicidal thoughts called 988 lines “lifesaving.”

More than 88% said the call prevented them from taking their own lives and nearly 98% said the call helped them significantly.

Data released by the Butler County Coroner show that we are making considerable progress. Last year 44 people died by suicide compared to 57 in 2024, a decrease of 23%. Overdose deaths remained unchanged between 2024 and 2025, with 88 residents passing away both years. Yet the number represents significant progress compared to 130 overdose deaths in 2023 and during the worst points of the drug crisis.

However the data show a troubling trend for Butler County veterans: suicide deaths doubled from seven in 2024 to 14 in 2025, accounting for nearly 31% of the county’s total.

We know we have more work to do, which is why the project did not end with the Butler County MetroParks. Throughout 2025, the MHARS board worked with partners to display a total of 97 signs in nine park systems including Hamilton, Liberty Twp., Ross Twp., Milford Twp., Trenton and Hueston Woods State Park.

The City of Fairfield Public Works Department installed 13 signs throughout the parks as well as window clings inside park restrooms. West Chester Twp. posted two signs each in Beckett Park and Keehner Park. In Oxford, visitors can find signs at Merry Day Park and Leonard Howell Park. The City of Middletown recently agreed to display signs as well.

As the executive director of the MHARS Board, I am proud to work with a team of dedicated professionals who continuously seek creative solutions to our most difficult challenges. The park project demonstrates the power of collaboration and partnership. Our entire county is safer and stronger when we come together.

For crisis services and after hour assistance, the BCMHARSB funds a 24/7/365 Crisis Hotline, Mobile Crisis Team, and Heroin Hopeline. These services can be accessed by calling 844-4CRISIS, offering immediate information and referral support at any time.

Dr. Scott Rasmus is the executive director of the Butler County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board