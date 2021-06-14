Parents encouraged to bring children to get vaccinated at pop-up clinic in Fairfield

A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday is focused on inoculating teens ahead of the 2021-22 school year as officials continue efforts to increase the vaccination rate, including students.
Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic inside its cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday . The primary goal is to have parents bring their children ages 12 and older ― especially those in sports or clubs ― to be vaccinated.
“It’s focused on teens ― getting back to school, getting back to athletics, being safe in the fall ― but anybody can come,” said county Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer. “Teens and their family members, their neighbors. People can walk right up.”
As of Friday afternoon, there are more than 1.1 million total novel coronavirus cases in Ohio, and more than 20,000 people have died from the virus that has also left thousands with long-term health issues, like breathing issues, heart problems, and kidney damage, according to John Hopkins Medicine.
Just more than 40% of Ohioans have completed the vaccination process, and less than 40% of those in Butler County have finished. The Biden Administration wants a nationwide goal of 70 percent of Americans vaccinated by July 4. Only 43 of the country is fully vaccinated.
Fairfield City Schools spokeswoman Gina Gentry-Fletcher as the community is “moving closer to returning to a more normal school experience.”
“Access to this optional health service is part of our commitment to ensuring the well-being of our students and staff,” she said.
While it’s a walk-in clinic, people can also sign up for either the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (only Pfizer is authorized for children 12 to 17) or the single Johnson and Johnson dose. Those getting the first dose of one of the two-shot vaccines can sign up to receive their second shot on July 13.
Bailer said those living in one of the neighboring communities, such as Fairfield Acres, can get a ride on a Butler County RTA bus, which is wrapped to promote the county’s vaccination efforts.
“It says ‘Getting Butler County vaccinated,’ and it’s going to be running through a couple of sites and neighborhoods near the high school to pick people up and take them to the high school, get them vaccinated, and take them back home,” Bailer said. “They’ll be running every 30 minutes through Fairfield Acres and some other places near the school.”
BCGHD Health Promotion Director Erin Smiley said flyers were posted within the communities to help notify residents.
Meanwhile, Ohio has reported fewer than 500 daily cases of coronavirus every day for the last week.
On Friday, the state recorded 347 daily cases, making it the third straight day with fewer than 400 daily cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio hasn’t reported more than 500 daily cases since last June 4 or more than 1,000 cases in the last three weeks.
Hospitalizations also remained below Ohio’s 21-day average. The state reported 59 hospitalizations in the last day compared to its average of 64.
FAIRFIELD HIGH SCHOOL VACCINATION CLINIC
While Tuesday’s vaccination clinic at Fairfield High School does not require pre-registration, people can sign up if they wish. Here’s how:
- Visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ and use access code B9W6SN6M6Q to register for the first Moderna or Pfizer dose or the single Johnson and Johnson dose.
- For those needing the second dose after Tuesday’s clinic, they can sign up at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ and use access code B8WRUE7MMB.
For more information, call 513-863-1770 or visit health.bcohio.us.