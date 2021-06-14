Parents encouraged to bring children to get vaccinated at pop-up clinic in Fairfield

Fairfield City Schools spokeswoman Gina Gentry-Fletcher as the community is “moving closer to returning to a more normal school experience.”

“Access to this optional health service is part of our commitment to ensuring the well-being of our students and staff,” she said.

While it’s a walk-in clinic, people can also sign up for either the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (only Pfizer is authorized for children 12 to 17) or the single Johnson and Johnson dose. Those getting the first dose of one of the two-shot vaccines can sign up to receive their second shot on July 13.

Bailer said those living in one of the neighboring communities, such as Fairfield Acres, can get a ride on a Butler County RTA bus, which is wrapped to promote the county’s vaccination efforts.

“It says ‘Getting Butler County vaccinated,’ and it’s going to be running through a couple of sites and neighborhoods near the high school to pick people up and take them to the high school, get them vaccinated, and take them back home,” Bailer said. “They’ll be running every 30 minutes through Fairfield Acres and some other places near the school.”

BCGHD Health Promotion Director Erin Smiley said flyers were posted within the communities to help notify residents.

Meanwhile, Ohio has reported fewer than 500 daily cases of coronavirus every day for the last week.

On Friday, the state recorded 347 daily cases, making it the third straight day with fewer than 400 daily cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio hasn’t reported more than 500 daily cases since last June 4 or more than 1,000 cases in the last three weeks.

Hospitalizations also remained below Ohio’s 21-day average. The state reported 59 hospitalizations in the last day compared to its average of 64.

FAIRFIELD HIGH SCHOOL VACCINATION CLINIC

While Tuesday’s vaccination clinic at Fairfield High School does not require pre-registration, people can sign up if they wish. Here’s how:

Visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ and use access code B9W6SN6M6Q to register for the first Moderna or Pfizer dose or the single Johnson and Johnson dose.

For those needing the second dose after Tuesday’s clinic, they can sign up at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ and use access code B8WRUE7MMB.

For more information, call 513-863-1770 or visit health.bcohio.us.