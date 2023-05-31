X

Oxford’s DORA cups change for June in honor of Pride Month

News
By Staff
1 hour ago

As June is Pride Month, the City of Oxford has changed its labeling on its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) cups, which are for those who purchase alcohol from DORA-approved establishments and wish to take their beverage with them throughout the designated area.

According to Enjoy Oxford, the DORA is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. In Oxford, the DORA boundaries are the East side of Elm Street from Church Street to Walnut Street, the North side of Walnut Street from Elm Street to Campus Avenue, the West side of Campus Avenue from Walnut Street to Church Street and the South side of Church Street from Elm Street to Campus Avenue.

A map is available at enjoyoxford.org. Pride Month is dedicated to the celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride.

