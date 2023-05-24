Oxford Twp. trustees to place electric aggregation option on November ballot

Editor’s note: The following is a summary of the most recent Oxford Twp. trustees meeting, submitted by Norma Pennock.
The Oxford Twp. Board of Trustees conducted its regular monthly meeting on May 8. Regular monthly financial reports from Fiscal Officer Rooney were approved. A Resolution was passed to formally accept a OneOhio plan payment of $2,202.90 from Mallinckrodt PLC. This is the most recent action related to state-wide opioid settlements.
The Trustees heard a presentation from an AFLAC representative. Discussion at the June meeting will determine whether AFLAC policies will be made available through a payroll deduction program for township employees.
In the continuing matter of providing electric aggregation for Duke Energy customers residing in unincorporated Oxford Twp., the trustees passed a resolution stating the intent to proceed with the necessary steps to have this issue presented to voters on the November ballot. Details of the process and public meeting announcements will be forthcoming.
Police Chief Patrick Piccioni reported that in the past month the department has responded to 129 calls for service, taken 15 reports, made 1 arrest, responded to 9 traffic crashes and made 29 traffic stops. The Chief presented for the trustees’ approval a revised version of a policy for the Police Department Policy Manual. This policy governs private use of township and department images, recordings, etc.
Road Superintendent Johnny Smith reported that he took delivery of a final load of salt, which means that next winter’s supply is already in place. Roadside mowing is underway. He has begun installation of road signs to replace signs that have faded and lost reflectivity. He reported that the Butler County Engineer’s Office has tentatively scheduled replacement of a Todd Road culvert for the second week of June.
The next regular meeting of the Oxford Township Board of Trustees will be at 6:30 p.m. June 12. Virtual attendance is possible via the township website.