Oxford Twp. trustees to place electric aggregation option on November ballot

The Oxford Twp. Board of Trustees conducted its regular monthly meeting on May 8. Regular monthly financial reports from Fiscal Officer Rooney were approved. A Resolution was passed to formally accept a OneOhio plan payment of $2,202.90 from Mallinckrodt PLC. This is the most recent action related to state-wide opioid settlements.

The Trustees heard a presentation from an AFLAC representative. Discussion at the June meeting will determine whether AFLAC policies will be made available through a payroll deduction program for township employees.