Oxford Seniors executive director to retire, applicants being sought

Oxford Seniors opened its search to find a new Executive Director to replace Steve Schnabl who will retire June 30. Oxford Seniors is a multipurpose nonprofit social service organization with a primary focus on older adults and their families. The agency manages Community Adult Day Service, Meals on Wheels of Greater Oxford, a specialized wheelchair-accessible transportation service, social service supports and social activities.
Board President Kate Rousmaniere describes the job as having both operational and strategic duties. Budgeting, managing governmental funding contracts, working with an active board, fundraising and public relations, are some of the duties.
“Solid writing and interpersonal skills are required for the leadership position,” Rousmaniere stated. “We prefer someone with a Master’s Degree in Gerontology or a related degree and three to five years experience in the non-profit field.”
The Oxford Seniors Search Committee has posted the job with a March 3 application deadline. Applicants should provide an up-to-date resume and a cover letter to P.O. Box 131, Oxford, Ohio or by email to OxSrsSearch@gmail.com.
For more information about the organization, go to oxfordsenior.org.
