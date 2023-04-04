Oxford NAACP to host Freedom Fund Banquet

This year’s speaker is Dr. Adrienne D. Dixson, educator, author and civil rights advocate who will speak to the theme, “Telling the Truth, Defending the Power of Our Collective History, Ensuring Our Future.”

Organizers aid after a 30-minute reception with cash bar, the program will begin and include a buffet meal followed by recognition of local diversity educators and new NAACP life members. The public is welcome. Proceeds go to scholarships for graduating Talawanda High School students.