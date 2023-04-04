Oxford NAACP to host Freedom Fund Banquet

The Oxford NAACP will conduct its annual Freedom Fund Banquet on April 23 in Miami’s Armstrong Student Center on East Spring Street. It begins at 4:30 p.m.
This year’s speaker is Dr. Adrienne D. Dixson, educator, author and civil rights advocate who will speak to the theme, “Telling the Truth, Defending the Power of Our Collective History, Ensuring Our Future.”
Organizers aid after a 30-minute reception with cash bar, the program will begin and include a buffet meal followed by recognition of local diversity educators and new NAACP life members. The public is welcome. Proceeds go to scholarships for graduating Talawanda High School students.
Tickets are $60 and may be purchased by calling (513) 523-3640.
