Oxford Holiday Festival set for coming weekend

The Oxford Holiday Festival will be Dec .1-2 at Uptown Park in Oxford. Events take place 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Friday, there is a business holiday walk and tree decorating contest in Uptown oxford. On Saturday, from 9-4 p.m. is an artisan craft market and activities for kids at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. From 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday there are Santa visits, carriage rides, music and other activities in the uptown area.

Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the pavilion on High Street (by carriage) for the tree lighting and sticks around through 8:30 p.m. for photos.

Get a full events list at cityofoxford.org/holidayfest.