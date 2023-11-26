Oxford Holiday Festival set for coming weekend

News
17 minutes ago
X

The Oxford Holiday Festival will be Dec .1-2 at Uptown Park in Oxford. Events take place 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Friday, there is a business holiday walk and tree decorating contest in Uptown oxford. On Saturday, from 9-4 p.m. is an artisan craft market and activities for kids at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. From 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday there are Santa visits, carriage rides, music and other activities in the uptown area.

Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the pavilion on High Street (by carriage) for the tree lighting and sticks around through 8:30 p.m. for photos.

Get a full events list at cityofoxford.org/holidayfest.

In Other News
1
Hamilton businesses all-in on Small Business Saturday
2
Butler County trustee prompts new lawsuit legislation
3
Cunningham Sisters to sing Christmas music at event raising money for...
4
LIST: Butler County businesses to visit on Small Business Saturday
5
Longtime Big Blue radio station WHSS 89.5 FM purchased, is now ClassX
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top