Oxford Holiday Festival set for coming weekend

The Oxford Holiday Festival will be Dec .1-2 at Uptown Park in Oxford. Events take place 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
On Friday, there is a business holiday walk and tree decorating contest in Uptown oxford. On Saturday, from 9-4 p.m. is an artisan craft market and activities for kids at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. From 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday there are Santa visits, carriage rides, music and other activities in the uptown area.
Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the pavilion on High Street (by carriage) for the tree lighting and sticks around through 8:30 p.m. for photos.
Get a full events list at cityofoxford.org/holidayfest.
In Other News
1
Hamilton businesses all-in on Small Business Saturday
2
Butler County trustee prompts new lawsuit legislation
3
Cunningham Sisters to sing Christmas music at event raising money for...
4
LIST: Butler County businesses to visit on Small Business Saturday
5
Longtime Big Blue radio station WHSS 89.5 FM purchased, is now ClassX