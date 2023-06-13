Oxford forms club field hockey team after Talawanda High School cuts sport

When Talawanda High School’s athletic department announced in May that it would cut the girls’ field hockey team as a school-sponsored sport, students were initially left with no alternative. Now, the community has come together to offer a solution: Oxford Brave Field Hockey.
The club team is a nonprofit organization that relies on volunteers, sponsors and donors to provide an opportunity for students to continue playing field hockey, according to the Oxford Brave website. Athletes will compete in the Southwest Ohio Field Hockey League.
“We aim for every athlete to be able to play, so we keep fees affordable and offer financial assistance as needed,” the about page states.
Talawanda has faced heavy budget cuts since failing to pass a levy last November. Other money-saving changes have included switching to single-tier busing and increasing activity fees to $900 per sport for high school students and $350 per sport for middle school students. The new club team will cost $400 total for the summer and fall seasons and currently only has a high school program, but a middle school program is in progress.
When Athletic Director Jake Richardson proposed cutting the girls’ field hockey team in an April school board meeting, he cited low participation and difficulty maintaining a coaching staff for the sport. So far, no other teams have faced elimination.
The Oxford Brave team will began its summer season June 12, and it will run through Aug. 4. The fall season starts Aug. 7, with practices beginning July 31. Interested athletes can visit oxfordbrave.com/register to sign up or attend a few practices for free.
