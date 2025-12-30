Oxford authorizes Amtrak rail passenger platform agreement with CSX

New BCRTA Chestnut Street Station to house platform and provide access and amenities.
The Butler County RTA dedicated its new Chestnut Street Multimodal Station in Oxford. The station will also be home to the new Amtrak Cardinal route, which construction on that infrastructure is expected to be done in 2026. The building has indoor bus storage, maintenance garage, offices, bus wash, fueling station and a community room. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

By Aidan Cornue – Oxford Free Press
1 hour ago
Oxford City Council has approved advanced plans for an Amtrak passenger rail platform, recently adopting a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter a lease agreement with CSX transportation.

The agreement allows for the installation and maintenance of the long-awaited Amtrak passenger platform at the Chestnut Street Station, which opened in November. It will house the Amtrak platform and will share access and amenities with the new Butler County Regional Transit Authority (BCRTA) station.

“For several years, the City of Oxford and Miami University have been working together to try to bring an Amtrak passenger rail service to Oxford, Ohio,” Jessica Greene, assistant city manager, said.

According to Greene, Miami University has agreed to pay for half of the lease and maintenance costs.

The initial lease lasts for 20 years, according to Greene, costing a minimum of $7,300 annually with a 2% increase each year.

The city’s responsibilities will be the construction, installation, utilities and future maintenance.

“We (the City of Oxford) are required to meet the CSX standards,” Greene said. This includes the city covering insurance and coverage for the project.

This information was first published by the Oxford Free Press. See it online at oxfreepress.com.

