Oxford authorizes Amtrak rail passenger platform agreement with CSX

“For several years, the City of Oxford and Miami University have been working together to try to bring an Amtrak passenger rail service to Oxford, Ohio,” Jessica Greene, assistant city manager, said.

According to Greene, Miami University has agreed to pay for half of the lease and maintenance costs.

The initial lease lasts for 20 years, according to Greene, costing a minimum of $7,300 annually with a 2% increase each year.

The city’s responsibilities will be the construction, installation, utilities and future maintenance.

“We (the City of Oxford) are required to meet the CSX standards,” Greene said. This includes the city covering insurance and coverage for the project.

This information was first published by the Oxford Free Press. See it online at oxfreepress.com.