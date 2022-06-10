OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight, June 10, in Monroe.
The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 7 to 10 p.m. on northbound Cincinnati-Dayton Road at Todhunter Road.
Checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.
