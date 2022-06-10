journal-news logo
OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County

By
1 hour ago

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight, June 10, in Monroe.

The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 7 to 10 p.m. on northbound Cincinnati-Dayton Road at Todhunter Road.

Checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

