OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County

1 hour ago

The Butler County OVI Task Force has planned an OVI checkpoint tonight, April 26, in Middletown.

The checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on University (Ohio 122) at First Ave. The northbound lanes will be checked.

Checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

In addition to the checkpoint, there were to be saturation patrols in the area as part of the task force’s continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

