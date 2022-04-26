OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force has planned an OVI checkpoint tonight, April 26, in Middletown.
The checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on University (Ohio 122) at First Ave. The northbound lanes will be checked.
Checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.
