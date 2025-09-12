Breaking: Trump says ‘with a high degree of certainty’ that suspect in Charlie Kirk killing has been caught

OVI checkpoint scheduled tonight in West Chester Twp.

The Butler County OVI Task Force along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Butler County Sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement agencies set up a sobriety checkpoint to check for impaired drivers Friday, Nov. 20 on US-127 in New Miami. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Butler County OVI Task Force along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Butler County Sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement agencies set up a sobriety checkpoint to check for impaired drivers Friday, Nov. 20 on US-127 in New Miami. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
32 minutes ago
X

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct a checkpoint today from 7:15 p.m. to no later than 10 p.m., according to a task force press release.

The location will be in the southbound lane on Ohio 747/Princeton-Glendale Road at Premier Way in West Chester Twp.

Along with the checkpoint, saturation patrols will occur in the immediate surrounding area. The checkpoints are an effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities, according to the task force.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

ExploreClick here for local crime news
In Other News
1
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2025: What you need to know, parking and more
2
Serve City needs your help as number of those in need in Hamilton is...
3
Volunteers needed for Great Miami River cleanup Sept. 20
4
39 seniors from Butler, Warren counties named National Merit...
5
Fairfield water, sewer rates could increase in January

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.