X

Overnight I-75 closures coming to Union Centre Boulevard interchange this weekend

Credit: Journal News

Navigating the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Union Centre Boulevard

Credit: Journal News

News | 58 minutes ago
By Denise G. Callahan, Ohio

The final touches on the diverging diamond interchange at Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester Twp. will be made this weekend on Interstate 75.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports overnight northbound and southbound multi-lane closures on I-75 near the Union Centre Boulevard Interchange tonight.

ExploreNew Union Centre interchange celebrated as major traffic update

Crews will erect the trusses for digital message signs and require intermittent 15-minute full closures between midnight and 5:00 a.m. Saturday. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.

Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter, @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning these closures – www.bceo.org/roadclosings.

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.