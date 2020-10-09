Overnight I-75 closures coming to Union Centre Boulevard interchange this weekend

The final touches on the diverging diamond interchange at Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester Twp. will be made this weekend on Interstate 75.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports overnight northbound and southbound multi-lane closures on I-75 near the Union Centre Boulevard Interchange tonight.
Crews will erect the trusses for digital message signs and require intermittent 15-minute full closures between midnight and 5:00 a.m. Saturday. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.
Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter, @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning these closures – www.bceo.org/roadclosings.