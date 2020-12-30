Organizers: Vandals damaging Middletown Christmas light displays

“And we have also had nuisance stuff,” he said. “They will come in and unplug a bunch of lights, and we have to get it straightened out.’

The volunteer group sets up and maintains the light show of more than 60 displays. Becker said his gut feeling is the culprit is someone who has a grudge against Light Up Middletown or the event being in the park.

“Not everybody likes Christmas. Some think it limits access to the park,” Becker said.

He added the volunteer “Grandpa Gang” is at the display and turns out the light about 11 p.m., so the vandals are striking during the early-morning hours. He also said the park is locked after hours.

“It is very frustrating. It hasn’t affected our ability to open, but a lot of work goes into it. People really like it and we have had a tremendous year and it is frustrating the people feel like they need to go in a damage things,” he said.

Becker, who isn’t the only former law enforcement officer working in the volunteer groups, said they have some ideas of some possible suspects.

“Obviously the police department and Light Up are very good friend and (MPD) is check out things. It we can come up with the evidence, were are certainly going to prosecute,” Becker said.

LUM is not run by the city. It accepts cash donations and doesn’t charge per car. The policy is for visitors to pay what they can afford. Proceeds go to maintaining the displays. The display is open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Thursday.