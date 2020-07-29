Oregon District tragedy fund to be shut down Sept. 30

The foundation in November distributed $3.8 million in community donations to 47 victims and family members of those killed. Since then, another $146,249 has been donated, said Dayton Foundation spokeswoman Christine Smith.

Whatever money is in the fund at the end of September will be distributed using the same formula as the original payout: 70 percent to families of the deceased, 20 percent to those who suffered serious physical injuries and were hospitalized at least two days, and 10 percent to those who saw a medical provider within 48 hours of the shooting.