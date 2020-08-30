Oregon District shooting victim has local dog park designated in his name

“I’ve known Logan since he was in second grade. Our boys grew up together,” Dey said. “He loved dogs. I considered Logan to be my third child,” Dey said. “Logan is not going to be forgotten.”

The class of second graders made their pitch for the park by writing letters and illustrated renderings of the park to send to council.

“One reason is because it would bring people and dogs together,” a handful of the students wrote in their letters.

At the Saturday ceremony, Springboro Mayor John Agenbroad spoke to a crowd of city leaders, Springboro Schools’ administration, residents and members of the Turner family, according to a news release from the city.