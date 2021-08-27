Only one Monroe Charter Review recommendation will appear on November ballot

The three other recommendations from the commission were rejected, one of them that passed at the July meeting.

Law Director Phillip Callahan said the “catch all” ordinance passed 4-2 at last month’s meeting. The board of elections was notified, but council was told the ordinance had to receive five votes, according to the Ohio Constitution.

Council member Christina McElfresh, who supported the ordinance twice, asked Phillip Callahan why the council wasn’t notified in July that it did something “inappropriate,” according to the constitution.

He said: “I take responsibility for that.”

Tom Callahan and Anna Hale voted against the ordinance and it failed, 4-2.

Hickman contacted the council and said he wanted members to reconsider two charter amendment changes that were rejected 3-3 at the July meeting. Council again voted down eight-year term limits and requiring members to attend at least 66% of the meetings before they’re removed.

Vice Mayor Keith Funk, Callahan and Hale voted no on term limits and Callahan, Funk and Hale voted no on the percentage of meetings.

IN OTHER NEWS: Monroe’s dog park, 401 Old St., probably will be named Monrover Park after council approved the first reading. The fence has been installed and the park probably will open in two weeks after the grass fills in, according to city officials.

Angela Wasson, clerk of courts, was recognized by City Manager Bill Brock for her 20 years of service to the city. He said Wasson, hired as planning and zoning clerk in 2001, has been “indispensable” to him and she’s “really dedicated a lot of time to the city.”

After Brock went through Wasson’s career highlights, she received a standing ovation from council members and city staff.

“You’re a gem,” McElfresh said from her seat.