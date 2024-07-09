One rescued, one injured in Middletown tree-trimming incident

Middletown Fire Chief Tom Snively said first responders were dispatched after a report that a man fell out of a tree from 35 feet. Snively said the man instead fell from a ladder, perhaps 10 to 12 feet, after part of the tree fell and hit him.

An ambulance took the man to Atrium for treatment of his injuries, which Snively said probably included broken bones, but he believed the man will survive.

A second person was stuck in the tree after the accident.

Middletown Division of Fire Lt. John Scranton used a tower ladder and rescued Nick Morath from a tree after the tree-trimming accident.

Snively offered advice for trimming trees.

“I say leave it to the professionals, people who are certified, insured and bonded,” Snively said. “(It’s) very dangerous, especially a tree like this that’s dead, very unpredictable.”