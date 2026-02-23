One of nation’s most-hazardous railroad crossings is in Fairfield, and it’s about to be overhauled

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Although the project has been in discussion since the first plan was proposed in 2008, construction is still several years away.

Earlier this month the city submitted the first of three grant applications for construction dollars. Three plans were developed and analyzed using money from a planning grant. Final approval is expected this fall after final studies have been submitted, Mann said.

“I feel a lot better about it now than I felt a couple of years ago about the progress we’ve made,” Mann said. “Its purpose is to improve safety and traffic delays for the public.”

Both crossings are ranked in the top 10 percent of the most hazardous crossings in the nation, according to the Federal Rail Administration. The Symmes Road crossing ranked in the top seven percent of the most frequently blocked crossings in Ohio.

“It’s not where we want to be, but it’s a good thing to say when you’re asking for a (project) to correct the problem,’’ Mann said.

Combined, there have been 16 crashes, eight deaths, and nine injuries at the two crossings, according to the FRA Grade Crossing Inventory.

“Stopped trains is what the community complains about – all the delays,” Mann said, adding trains can be as long as 2.5miles.

“I think the most risk is from safety – people either turning around (the arms) and all the congestion and confusion that causes.”

On average, about 13,000 vehicles travel Symmes Road at the crossing and 9,000 cross North Gilmore. About 36,000 people work within a three-mile radius of the Symmes Road crossing.

“I think the economic feasibility of this — once it happens — is going to be significant,’’ said Councilman Tim Meyers.

Besides building the overpass, the project includes constructing two roundabouts at Symmes Road/Hicks Boulevard and Veterans Drive/Hicks Boulevard.

Symmes Road would be realigned and widened to five lanes from the two new roundabouts to the N. Gilmore intersection.

Under the best-case scenario Mann said construction on the project could begin in 2029 and take two years to complete.

STATISTICS

Ohio’s 2024 railroad crash statistics report shows Butler County had the highest county crash rate in Ohio with seven railroad crashes. There were four injuries and no fatalities. Throughout the state that year there were 2,537 total crashes, with 255 being fatalities.

MORE ONLINE

Fairfield: fairfield-city.org/1100/Symmes-Road-Rail-Crossing-Elimination or symmesroadrailoverpass.com

Public Utilities Commission: puco.ohio.gov/transportation/railroad