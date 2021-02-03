X

One flown to hospital after crash into house in Hanover Twp.

By Daniel Susco

One person was flown by Air Care to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a house in the 300 block of Millville Oxford Road in Hanover Township.

Nobody inside the house was injured, according to Butler County dispatch records.

The crash was initially reported at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday night, records said.

Initial reports indicated that the driver may have taken an injury to the head, leading to the call for a medical helicopter.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

