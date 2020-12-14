On Your Mind: Election coverage, common ground and small businesses

Regarding Ideas and Voices Left and Right Columns on Monday, Dec. 7: Gary Abernathy had some good insights, especially talking about trying to keep family safe during the pandemic, and his daughter quoting her grandfather, who said, “I will not live in fear ... I know who ultimately holds my life in (God’s) hands.”

It pains me to realize that poor Paul Krugman, could actually get paid, by the New York Times no less, to write about Biden’s upcoming inauguration saying “... he’ll be the first modern U.S president trying to govern in the face of an opposition that refuses to accept his legitimacy.” His Democratic party, even before President Trump was inaugurated, refused to accept his legitimacy as president by starting to build a case for impeachment before he served a week in office.

Gary Abernathy, a contributing columnist for The Post, is a freelance writer based in southwestern Ohio. Credit: Rollins, Ronald (CMG-Dayton) Credit: Rollins, Ronald (CMG-Dayton)

It is truly time for more of us to attempt to accept what we do not like, in a party we do not support. As Americans we have more in common and things that we do agree about than those in other parts of our country can imagine. We need to reject the ideas of the Paul Krugmans of the world, and listen to Gary Abernathy’s father (or father in law) and realize that all our lives are also “... in (God’s) hands.”

Jayden Pullen has some ideas for uniting our nation that state with listening....

JAN LORETTE, LEBANON

SHOP LOCALLY, SHOP SMALL

As the holiday season approaches, please consider supporting Ohio small businesses by safely shopping local.

Throughout the pandemic, I’ve heard from small business owners who are fighting for their dreams. Shopping local helps keep their doors open and puts dollars into your community.

Like many Ohioans, I’m frustrated that a bipartisan relief package hasn’t been passed since March. Over two dozen relief programs that Congress passed in the federal stimulus package known as the CARES Act will expire by year’s end.

Liz Valenti, a Dayton-area restaurant owner, told me that with the current surge in coronavirus cases, “the reality that lies ahead for independent restaurants like ours is a very tough one without additional COVID relief.”

Congress must pass a relief package by Dec. 31, or more small business owners could be forced to close their doors permanently. I’ll do everything I can to make sure that doesn’t happen.

I’m committed to fighting for a relief package that supports our small businesses, workers and communities — because they shouldn’t be left to fend for themselves in a once-in-a-lifetime crisis.

NOTE: SHERROD BROWN, D-OHIO, IS AN UNITED STATES SENATOR. HE EMAILED THE ABOVE MESSAGE TO VOTERS.

