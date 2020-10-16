ON YOUR MIND: Amy Coney Barrett, Trump and troops, deniers of democracy

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP) Credit: Shawn Thew Credit: Shawn Thew

BARRETT SHOULD NOT BE DISMISSED DUE TO RELIGION ― Steve Reser, Dayton

If Joe Biden has been afforded the opportunity to divorce himself from his religion’s dogma in order to legislate on issues that run contrary to his Catholicism, shouldn’t we afford Justice Amy Coney Barrett that same opportunity and afford her that same opportunity and assume she is capable of doing the same? Or, is this a privilege reserved only for Democratic men?

THOSE CREATE DOUBT SHOULD NOT BE REWARDED ― Shirley Kristensen, Yellow Springs

A person who deliberately creates doubt about the very system that defines our democracy does not belong in the Oval Office. A party that works to prevent eligible voters from exercising their right and privilege to vote should not be considered legitimate in the United States of America.

WALLACE TAKES THE ‘L’ ― Chuck Underwood, Miamisburg

The biggest loser in the first presidential debate? The moderator, Chris Wallace, who was steamrolled by Trump.

FEDERAL AND STATE HELP NEEDED TO CARE FOR PREGNANT WOMEN AND CHILDREN ― Montgomery County Commissioner ― Carolyn A. Rice

When I taught children with special needs, I saw the importance of investing in children in the earliest years, when interventions have the most benefit and cost the least. Montgomery County believes in investing in children. It’s why we support our community’s Birth-3 Collaborative that is expanding support to more babies and toddlers, and its why we were the first to support the Dayton-Montgomery County Preschool Promise.

But local communities need help from the top – our state and federal governments – to provide evidence-based home visiting; to ensure all pregnant women and young children receive health care; and to provide quality, enriching early care.