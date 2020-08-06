OHSAA cancels Early Season Cross Country Invitational

The meet was scheduled to take place Aug. 15. The race would have been run on the site where the state championship meet will be held for the first time in November: Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park on the south side of Columbus.

“We are very disappointed that the event is cancelled and understand that there will be frustrations from our student-athletes, but we have to put safety first,” said OHSAA Interim Executive Director Bob Goldring in a statement. “We are meticulously moving forward with reopening our seasons for competition and appreciate the guidance of the Governor’s Office and the Ohio Department of Health. We also appreciate the cooperation of Fortress Obetz and we look forward to conducting our state championships there November 7.”