OhioMeansJobs office moving from Fairfield to Hamilton

The move will take place Thursday and Friday, said Julie Gilbert, Butler County’s executive director of human and social services.

The lobby will be open Thursday and Friday in Fairfield, but services will be limited, Gilbert said. The office will close permanently at 4 p.m., Friday.

“Our mission hasn’t change. We’ll still be linking job seekers to employers and employers to job seekers,’’ Gilbert said.

The new, 17,000 square feet is roughly the same amount of space that is has is Fairfield. There will still be a resource room, computers, and counselors ready to assist job seekers.

The move is coming at the same time the organization’s lease is expiring in Fairfield. The decision to move was based on easier access to clients, the cost of space, and proximity to partner organizations Miami University, Butler County, and Butler Tech, Gilbert said.

“It’s a really great opportunity for our organization. We’re closer to downtown Hamilton and other services that might be accessed,’’ Gilbert said.

There will be about 50 people assisting clients when partner representatives are included with employees.

Ohio Means Jobs assists residents with preparing a resume, finding job openings, helps with finding retraining programs resulting in certificates or licenses and other services for job seekers.

The new office will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information: 513-785-6500 or www.ohiomeansjobs.bcohio.gov