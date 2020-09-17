Teen admits pushing log that killed woman in Hocking Hills

Victoria Schafer was taking photos at the foot of the stairs at Old Man’s Cave in Hocking Hills State Park on Sept. 2, 2019, when Churchheus and another teen pushed the log, which weighed 74 pounds (33 kilograms), off a cliff at the top of the stairs, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said.

A judge recommended Churchheus serve a minimum of 3 years in a juvenile detention facility when he is sentenced.