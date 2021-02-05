Ohio public school enrollment drops by 53,000 amid pandemic

Nearly half the statewide decrease was concentrated among the youngest students, as some parents delayed enrolling or turned to other options. Enrollment decreased in preschool by about 15,000, or 27%, and in kindergarten by about 10,000 students, or 8%.

Brittany Goldsmith, of Toledo, said she switched her 7-year-old to a Catholic school this fall because it became too much to pay for child care when schools were closed and also keep on top of her daughter’s virtual learning. Her family used state-backed tuition vouchers to help pay for private school.

“I feel bad for the public school system because we’re not going back, certainly not at this point,” Goldsmith said.

She also decided against sending her son to kindergarten this year because he wasn’t ready after missing so much preschool time last spring. He’ll go to private school next year, she said.

The state doesn’t have clear data on how many students have switched to private schools. Enrollment reported for nonpublic charter schools was down slightly, but there are more than 300 nonpublic, non-charter schools that don’t take state funding and aren’t required to report enrollment to ODE, department spokesperson Mandy Minick said.

As for home schooling, data from early in the school year indicated thousands more students are in that category, Minick said.

Ohio also saw more movement to online charter schools, though that isn’t considered a factor in the decreased public enrollment because the e-schools are public, too, Minick said. Those schools added about 13,000 students, growing by over 50%, with notable segments of that growth occurring in elementary grades and among Black students, according to ODE.

It's also possible that some kids dropped out or just stopped attending any sort of schooling, but those numbers are hard to pin down.

“We know that schools are working hard every day, doing everything they can to get those students re-engaged in learning,” Minick said.

The pandemic and related shifts in enrollment might have ripple effects on schools' state funding in the longer term, but the more immediate impact is to amplify the types of questions educators wrestle with all the time about what services and programming they provide, said Kevin Miller, director of governmental affairs for the Buckeye Association of School Administrators.

“I think that's just another part of the conversation that causes superintendents and others to step back and say, ‘OK, why are the kids leaving? What are the gaps, and how do we fill the gaps in?’” Miller said. “A lot of that just comes down to support and opportunities.”

Associated Press reporter John Seewer in Toledo contributed to this report.