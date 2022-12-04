Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Hamilton up for District 8 honors

Before Lucas became a trooper, he went to college for law enforcement, earning an associate’s degree from Hocking College. The 2016 Caldwell High School graduate said he applied to a couple of places, but it wasn’t until the issues surrounding the COVID pandemic slowed that he was contacted by the OSP.

Away from the Hamilton post, Lucas is active in church and his community.

Lucas said he’s been “a sponge” since joining the patrol, “soaking up all the knowledge everyone at the post has.”

“Everyone here is just willing to help, everyone here just has lots of knowledge, lots of years on, and I look up to them,” he said. “We’re like family.”

Lucas is now in contention for the District 8 Trooper of the Year, which will be announced the second week of this month. There are nine districts within Ohio, and all nine District Troopers of the Year will then be in contention for State Trooper of the Year, which won’t be announced until the Leadership Award banquet in February.