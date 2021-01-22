Ohio loses jobs in December even as jobless rate dips

The rate fell though Ohio’s overall nonagricultural wage and salary employment dropped 11,500 jobs over the month, from a revised 5,253,200 in November to 5,241,700 in December, according to Ohio Department of Job and Family Services numbers released Friday.

The number of unemployed Ohioans has grown by 78,000 in the past year, up from 237,000, the state said. And the number of workers unemployed in Ohio last month was 315,000, down from 328,000 in November.