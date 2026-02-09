Ohio Highway Patrol troopers to conduct daily sweeps of Springfield schools following bomb threats

“Our students, staff, and school community do not deserve to have their daily schedules disrupted by senseless threats of violence,” said SCSD Superintendent Bob Hill. “We appreciate the continued partnership of the State of Ohio, the Springfield Police Division, our families, and the broader community. By working together and deploying these additional resources strategically, we will keep our schools open and safe while preserving a stable, uninterrupted learning environment. The Wildcat Family remains resilient, and better days are ahead.”

Troopers will also have an increased presence at the schools beginning Tuesday.

Families were asked to pick up their students by 10:30 a.m. or at Springfield High School starting at 11:30 a.m.

No threat was found after safety forces, including the FBI and bomb squads, swept areas like the municipal court and public safety buildings, where “suspicious packages” were found, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Threats referenced pipe bombs and said Haitian immigrants should be gone from Springfield, DeWine said.

An estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people from Haiti live in the Springfield area, and many are Temporary Protected Status holders. TPS was previously set to end after Feb. 3, but a judge paused that while a lawsuit challenging the move goes through the courts; the ruling postpones the end of TPS for Haiti indefinitely while the case proceeds.

The Trump administration on Friday filed an appeal in the case and a federal district judge ordered the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to state whether it’s planning an Immigration and Customs Enforcement surge in Springfield and elsewhere if the end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians goes forward.

