ODOT launches roadwork season: Butler County to see $34 million in projects

For every massive continuing project in the state, there are dozens of smaller ones.

In total, ODOT is investing $2.8 billion into 950 road and bridge projects statewide this year.

“Investing in efficient infrastructure is an investment in quality of life,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Once complete, these projects will significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve roadway safety.”

Sixty projects are scheduled to begin this year in ODOT’s District 7, which includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Miami, Mercer, Montgomery, and Shelby counties. Within these counties, ODOT is responsible for 4,122 lane miles and 1,380 bridges.

In District 8, which includes Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Preble and Warren counties, 107 projects are planned this year. Throughout this district, ODOT is responsible for 3,841 lane miles and 1,391 bridges.

Other Butler County projects include:

- Resurfacing of State Route 128 between the junction of Pershing Avenue/New London Road in Hamilton and New Haven Road in Hamilton County; $3.13 million.

- Bridge rehabilitation on U.S. 27 North and South over State Route 128/Hamilton Cleves Road; $2.5 million.

- Resurfacing of State Route 4 between Catalina Court, just north of Trenton-Franklin Road at the city of Middletown and Montgomery County line; $1.66 million.

- Construction of a shared-use bicycle and pedestrian path along the west side of Cincinnati-Dayton Road in Liberty Twp., and construction of curb ramps and crosswalks at the State Route 129 ramp intersections; $735,000.

For more information about projects in each county, visit www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects.

Not all local road work this summer involves ODOT, which is responsible for the highway transportation system, including federal and state routes outside of municipalities and all interstate routes.

Most local routes, including residential streets, are maintained by the city, village, county, or township, depending on where the route is located.

Though ODOT is not directly responsible for the upkeep of inter-municipality roadways, the agency can assist in various ways with maintenance and construction projects that are spearheaded by local jurisdictions.

Carrie Koesters, construction engineer for ODOT District 7, said the agency typically operates under a home rule provision, which allows individual municipalities to take care of their own infrastructure.

However, depending on factors like pavement condition and cost, municipalities can request ODOT to lead a project.

When pavement on state and U.S. routes within local jurisdictions reaches the end of its life, ODOT contributes along with local municipalities to major resurfacing or reconstruction, Koesters said. This is often when the work is no longer considered maintenance, but falls under preservation.

“We’ll run those projects just like any other project we are responsible for,” Koesters said, adding that in these cases, ODOT may step in without being requested.