Nuxhall Miracle League kicks off season with opening day parade

The parade is a reflection of the foundation’s mission to provide big-league experiences for special needs athletes throughout the region, said Tyler Bradshaw, executive director of the foundation.

“Our all-stars and their families feed off the energy from our supporters,” he said of those who line the streets to watch the parade. “That march through our local neighborhood in Fairfield is one of the most moving moments of the entire year because we see how many people loved Joe and how they continue to love our mission.”

The foundation is named in honor of Nuxhall, whose professional baseball career with the Reds started when he was 16 and later continued until 1967 when he was 37. When his playing career ended, Nuxhall was on Reds radio full-time from 1967 to 2004 and part-time until 2007.

He died in 2007. He was 79.

Lance McAlister, host of 700 WLW’s SportsTalk, will serve as the parade grand marshal. He will lead a crew of more than 200 Nuxhall Miracle League all-stars and their families in the celebration of a new season of baseball.

Nuxhall said McAlister is the “kind of broadcaster my dad loved. He’s humble. He’s passionate. And most importantly, he uses the platform he’s been given to make good things happen for other people. It’s Lance’s incredible character of compassion that makes it a privilege for us to honor him at the front of the parade.”

McAlister and his wife, Kelly, often cheer on the special needs athletes at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, Nuxhall said. They regularly attend the Opening Day Parade and McAlister has served as an on-field buddy for JNMLF athletes during games.

In 2024, Lance and Kelly traveled with The Nuxhall Foundation and players to Pittsburgh to play in the Miracle Series with former Red Sean Casey at Casey’s Clubhouse.

McAlister called being grand marshal “an honor” and said the opening day parade “is always a magical day with feel-good energy off the charts.”

He will lead a crew of special needs all-stars from the Great Miami Valley YMCA Youth League and the Therapeutic Recreation for the Disabled (TRD) Adult League marching alongside community members and organizations including: 2022 Nuxhall Humanitarian Award Winner and Cincinnati Reds batboy Teddy Kremer, JNMLF mascot Joey The Can-Do Kangaroo, the 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings vintage baseball team, local celebrities, and others.

The parade will include the Fairfield High School Marching Band and a new Northern Kentucky Nuxhall Parade Superband including 225 students from eight Kentucky high schools.

Nuxhall said local residents are encouraged to line the streets along the route, make signs, and join in the fun.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields Opening Day Parade

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday

WHERE: Parade kicks off at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, followed at 11:15 a.m. by on-field ceremony and introduction of All-Stars