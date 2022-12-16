November home sales drop significantly in Butler, Warren counties

Edwards also said lower sales are “typical when going into the winter months.”

Warren County Auditor Matt Nolan said home sales, which are calculated differently by county auditor’s offices, were down about 30% in November compared to last year.

For Nolan’s office, there tends to be a 30-to-60 day delay between the actual sale of a property and the signals of that home’s sale — “home sales” are tracked via the small conveyance fee his office receives, which usually comes in about a month or two after sales close. Meaning, that 30% is potentially indicative of home sale data from September and October of this year.

“There still isn’t much on the market,” Nolan said of his county’s listings. “October [conveyances] started to slow and November really cooled.”

Nolan said there isn’t a huge level of concern for him, as homes have not lost their value. He said home prices increasing less rapidly is good for the market, as the trajectory of price increases was simply unsustainable for too long of a period.

Nolan said the low home sales in Warren County is likely a reflection of the high interest rates. Folks are less likely to take the step to sell their home because they’d rather keep their grandfathered-in, low interest rates; and new homeowners are priced out of options that would be available to them with last year’s interest rates.

Ultimately, with high interest rates looking semi-permanent, Nolan said, “I expect the downward trend to continue.”

The rest of the RAGC’s report on the counties’ housing markets is as follows:

Warren County’s November housing market data:

178 home sales compared to 327 last November, a 45.6% decrease

169 listings compared to 237 last November, a 28.7% decrease

Average of 9 days on the market compared to 4 last November, a 125% increase

Median sales price of $360,570 compared to $320,900 last November, a 12.4% increase

Butler County’s November 2022 housing market data: