Nothing found after crew members discover ‘threatening note’ on plane at CVG, Frontier Airlines says

Videos and photos from passengers show multiple CVG police officers standing outside the plane as small groups are escorted to an airport bus. Multiple fire trucks and K9s were also at the scene.

Frontier Airlines said passengers were taken to the terminal by bus as officials conducted a security sweep of the plane. Officers did not find anything, and the aircraft will be returned to normal services after “the completion of additional standard procedures.”

We spoke with Mark Caudill, a passenger on the flight, who said there were a couple of things that seemed off as the flight got closer to CVG, including the crew being more strict about passengers staying in their seats.

Caudill said he and another passenger later overheard a flight attendant speaking about a note they found at the back of the plane.

“I think they handled it correctly,” Caudill said. “You know, you don’t want to cause widespread panic on a flight when you’re still in mid-air. Had they told us that there was a threat while we were in the air, obviously the flight would have been more chaotic.”