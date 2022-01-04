Northbound I-71 closed in Warren County after crash

The northbound lanes of Interstate 71 are closed near the state Route 48 exit in Warren County after a crash.
Crews are directing traffic off the highway at the state Route 741/Kings Mills Road exit.
Early reports indicated that multiple vehicles were involved, and that people may have been trapped by the crash.
Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers confirmed that troopers were on scene but could not give further details.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
