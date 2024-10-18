‘Nobody else has this’: Big plans for Marsh Park in Fairfield unveiled

Patios, overlooks, shelters, an amphitheater, boat rentals and places to get a snack or a restaurant meal are included in the plan, which incorporated comments from surveys and a public meeting.

“I’ve always considered Harbin Park as one of the family jewels of the city,’’ said Councilman Tim Meyers.

“I would now declare Marsh Lake as one of the new or additional family jewels for the city.”

His comments come after the unveiling of the master plan for the park, 6440 River Road. It once served as a mining operation for Dravo/Martin-Marietta. Over the years, as the mining operation abandoned part of the property, it was deeded to the city.

The plan now includes a connection to the Great Miami River Trail; flexible, leasable space for a restaurant; additional docks, overlooks, shelters, restrooms, paved and unpaved walking/hiking/biking trails of various widths; a bridge; and nature-based playset with wooden structures that blend in with nature.

A survey with input from 838 showed the top activities people use the park for are walking, fishing, fitness trail, paddle sports and cycling.

“People just want to use this park, get in touch with nature, (have a way to) get all the way around the lake,’’ said Joe Johnson, landscape architect with Designing Local. “They want to use it. They want activities to make it more interesting to come to.”

Amenities they would like to see include paved/multi-use trails, fishing piers and boardwalks, unpaved primitive trails, benches and seating areas, restrooms and view overlooks.

“It’s going to be a natural area, not a competition with Harbin. We do not want to compete with ourselves,’’ said Mandi Brock, director of parks and recreation.

“The vision for Marsh Park is to create a premier recreational destination that provides the community with a meaningful connection to a unique natural environment. It’s going to be another destination. We’ll have Harbin and now we’ll have this.”

The plan, estimated to cost $27 to $30 million, will be implemented in stages as money and grants become available, said Scott Timmer, city manager.

“Funding is going to be critically important as to what gets done, when it gets done and how it gets done,’’ Timmer said.

“It’s being done in a way to preserve and maintain that natural beauty. We want to tackle projects in a meaningful way, be strategic about when we begin and put funding aside in a way that’s meaningful.”

Once completed, “this will be a draw. Nobody else has this,’’ Meyers said.