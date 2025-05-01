No jail time for woman who stole thousands from Edgewood Athletic Boosters

Bietenduvel presented a full restitution check in the amount of $4,301.19 to a victim’s representative from the Edgewood Athletic Boosters, Dana Taggart. Taggart said though Edgewood Athletic Boosters were made “whole financially,” there is lasting impact on the organization. Taggart requested “some form of punishment” for Bietenduvel to “dissuade her and anyone else from doing the same in the future.” However, she deferred to the court and Judge Keith Spaeth to do “what’s appropriate.” “I’m looking to move forward from here,” Bietenduvel said in court. “I don’t expect to ever see you back here,” Judge Spaeth said.

Bietenduvel was a concession manager for Edgewood Athletic Boosters and made purchases for her own use and her family’s use with the booster debit card totaling $4,301.19 between May 4 and Aug. 5, 2024, according to Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Garrett Baker. In many cases, the purchase also included hundreds in cash back.

Last summer, members of the board became suspicious of Bietenduvel’s purchases when she refused to provide receipts, according to court documents. When the boosters president was able to obtain duplicate receipts they revealed many of the items were not for concession stand use.

Some of those items included rear enhancing butt pads, facelift tape, tank tops, T-shirts and pizza, ground beef from Amazon and Costco and large grocery purchases for the family at Kroger in Liberty Twp., according to prosecutors.

Unauthorized purchases from Home Depot included a curtain rod, fresh flowers and a fan, that was used by Bietenduvel’s family at a demolition derby as well as a lighted address sign for her house, according to court documents.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigated the alleged theft and during a search of Bietenduvel’s house several items were found purchased by her misuse of the credit card.