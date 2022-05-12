No Dixie Burgers, Dole Whips this year: Sweden Creme won’t be opening

An iconic summer stop in Lindenwald will not be reopening for the 2022 season.
Sweden Creme, 2047 Pleasant Ave., is known for its Dole Whips and Dixie Burgers, posted on Facebook this week the seasonal shop will not open this season. “It was a tough decision but (a) necessary one. Our deepest apologies to all of our loyal customers who stood by us,” according to a Facebook post. Just two months earlier, the Sweden Creme owner had planned to open mid-April, according to another Facebook post.
Owner Teddy Young couldn’t be reached for comment but told the Journal-News in 2019 he had wanted to expand into a second location.
Many people in Hamilton, and beyond, are disappointed the Sweden Creme is closed for the season.
“This is definitely a BIG HEARTBREAKER for me and thousands more we were just talking about getting some for work very SAD that this is happening,” said Tina Smiley on Facebook.
Vicky Giver said on Facebook she hopes they’ll return in 2023: “I hope next year you are able to open with a bang. You will be missed this summer and hopefully are not selling the place.”
