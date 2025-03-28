Next construction phase for Millville Avenue in Hamilton begins Monday: What to expect

The City of Hamilton announced the Millville Avenue Construction Project is moving forward with its next phase, and work begins Monday.
Ohio 129 (Millville Avenue) between Wrenwood Drive and Smalley Boulevard will have lane restrictions, but there will be no full road closures. Lane restrictions take place 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through April 11.
The Millville Avenue Construction Project is a concrete and water main repair effort. There have also been tree removals to facilitate the installation of concrete sidewalks and curbs.
“The City’s Municipal Arborist coordinated with property owners to select replacement trees‚” states the City’s website.
Those who need more information on the construction project may read updates online at hamilton-oh.gov/millville-avenue-construction-project.