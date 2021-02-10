Newest tenant opens at Liberty Center

Liberty Center has announced the arrival of a new office tenant.
Elevate Office Suites, a new office and co-working concept, is set to open its first Cincinnati-area location on the second level of the Foundry later this year.
Founded in 2016, Elevate Office Suites has four locations across Indiana and Ohio. The Liberty Center location will be the first in the Greater Cincinnati market but the second in Ohio.
“We were drawn to all of the energy that the existing restaurants, retailers and other businesses bring at Liberty Center,” Scott Baldwin, owner of Elevate Office Suites said. “We love locations that are close to where our clients and their guests live and shop and Liberty Center provides convenient amenities all within walking distance.”
Elevate Office Suites will offer professional workspaces with amenities. The 26,170-square-foot space will include flexible co-working spaces, private office suites and high-tech conference rooms.
“Elevate Office Suites is an exciting addition for the greater Cincinnati area and for Liberty Township, providing great office space for small businesses and local entrepreneurs,” Liberty Center General Manager John Taylor said. “Adding a co-working concept to our merchandising mix will allow us to meet a need in the community as the climate of traditional workspace continues to change for everyone.”
Liberty Center expects other new establishments to open this year. Under construction are McK’s BBQ, Cinnabon and AKT Fitness, all will open this spring or sooner.
“We know a lot of businesses are rethinking their office space needs,” Baldwin said. “We offer short-term flexibility so companies who are growing or downsizing out of traditional space can have a home while they evaluate their long-term plans.”