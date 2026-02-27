New store Parlor Donuts making debut in Butler County

“We looked all over the Cincinnati area,” said Alex Wright, Regional Manager, Cincinnati Group of Parlor. “We fell in love with Liberty.”

Parlor’s style of donut is different from the traditional cake or yeast variety.

“We are known for layered donuts, which are soft and pillowy on the inside while being flakey and crispy on the outside,” Wright said.

There are more than 20 donut flavors along with seasonal offerings and each location has a local feature donut.

“Our local donut in Liberty is to pay homage to the Donut Dude who previously had this space,” Wright said. “We named the donut the Glen after Glen Huey, the Donut Dude. It is a vanilla glazed donut. We contacted his wife and she was all good with it.”

There are other flavors available at Parlor including Maple Bacon, Chocolate Chocolate, Blueberry Hill and Peanut Butter Cup.

“The most popular is the French Toast,” Wright said. “It features a maple glaze, maple syrup and cinnamon powdered sugar on top.”

Parlor makes its donuts in small batches throughout the day, so they are always fresh no matter what time you stop in.

“We are making them fresh all day,” Wright said. “Come early in the morning or later in the day it will be fresh. Then you can pair your donut with a coffee or one of our blended beverages. We also have a full espresso bar.”

There are keto, vegan and gluten friendly offerings as well at Parlor, which offers seating inside or you can get your order to go.

Parlor started in 2019 in Evansville, Indiana and has since grown to more than 100 stores across the United States. The Liberty location is store number 105 and is the second location in Southwest Ohio. The other location is in Anderson.

The shop has its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 28 and is open seven days a week after.

How To Go

What: Parlor Donuts

Where: 7132 Cincinnati Dayton Road, #1000, Liberty Twp.

When: Grand opening 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 28; starting Monday, March 2, open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays

Online: parlordonuts.com