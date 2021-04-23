New roundabout designed to help make dangerous intersection safer

ODOT officials are reminding drivers of the need for additional caution navigating the roundabout, including traveling at a reduced speed as it’s a new traffic pattern. The rural intersection is often traveled by semi-trucks.

“The geometry of the roundabout creates a low-speed environment which typically limits vehicle speeds to approximately 20 to 25 mph and can control vehicle speeds on four roads simultaneously,” according to ODOT. “The geometry also prevents high-angle crashes such as T-bone and left-turn angle crashes, and lower angle, low-speed crashes tend to be less severe than higher angle, high-speed crashes.

Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens had previously said roundabouts in the county have resulted in a 70-75% reduction in injury accidents. So far, there have been no fatal accidents as conflict points have been reduced and because there’s no chance for a head-on collision when roundabouts are correctly used.

For additional information regarding the project, as well as an online resource for navigating roundabouts, visit SR 73/Jacksonburg Road Roundabout, and for ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information across the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.