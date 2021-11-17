New Report: Best Banks for Customer Satisfaction

Customers grew to love — or hate — many businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic depending on how companies were able to handle changing needs. But how people feel about their banks has held steady according to a new report. And technology appears to be part of the reason.

The Finance Study 2020-2021 from the American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) shows that banks scored a 78 (out of 100) from customers for the second consecutive year.